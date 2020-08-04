As Watertown condemns owner’s second building, he shares plans for properties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a Watertown corner condemned. First, a single building. Now, its much smaller neighbor.
The posting has gone up on 358 High Street in Watertown: condemned for occupancy.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier says her department made the call Monday.
"Open doors were found on the property and the inspector checked for the safety aspect of the building," she said.
A wooden house sits in the shadow of 366 High Street, which was condemned last month.
While both sit on the same block, they also share the same owner, Patrick Towne from E3d Architecture and Engineering in Texas.
Towne told 7 News in May he planned for retail and office space at 366 High Street.
But it's not certain what his plans for 358 High Street are.
Meunier says the city wants to see it come down.
"We would hope and we would like to see Mr. Towne remove it," she said.
It's a sentiment shared by Artie's Tavern owner Art Smith, who grew up in the area.
"You have to get rid of it because There's no way it's savable," he said.
Code enforcement officials says Towne will have to put 366 and 358 High Streets on the city's vacant building registry, meant to make sure properties are taken care of.
"Part of my vacant property is to make sure that all the properties are maintained and kept up because, basically, this one is structurally unsafe. We're asking for a letter of intent. That's also part of the vacant registration and the condemnation," said Watertown Building Safety Inspector Christine Shipley.
Shipley says not maintaining a building on the registry could start costing the owner.
"There's the $50 registration fee and that will cover 90 days. If, after 90 days, they're not going to keep it, I want to, say, keep up the maintenance on the property, then there's a $750 yearly fee," she said.
Meuiner says Towne has contacted the city since 366 High Street was condemned, but has yet to present it with a plan or structural evaluation.
Towne tells 7 News he plans to reinforce the structure of the larger building at 366 high street. As for the small home, Towne says that may need to be demolished, but it could be used as a parking lot.
Towne says be plans to meet with city officials in October.
