Brownville home ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews quickly knocked down a house fire at 25401 Bonney Road in the town of Brownville overnight.
The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. Town of Brownville, Glen Park, Clayton, and Pamelia fire departments all responded.
Brownville Deputy Chief Drew Heise says the main issues they had fighting the fire were the amount of heat that had built up in the residence and the number of objects inside.
He says they were able to confine it to one section of the house, but that it's still going to be a total loss. The cause is under investigation.
Nobody was hurt. Two dogs inside were saved.
