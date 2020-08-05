Claxton-Hepburn lays off CFO

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The chief financial officer at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg has been let go as part of the hospital's restructuring.
CFO Kelley Tiernan will be replaced by an interim financial officer, according to hospital spokesperson Amanda Hitterman.
On Friday the hospital announced it was laying off around 34 employees as part of its restructuring.
The hospital says the cuts are necessary in the face of business lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services such as elective surgeries and screenings were suspended during the state’s shutdown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.