Clearing & becoming less humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day starts out rainy and muggy but will be sunny and less humid by the time it’s over.
The rain will move off and skies will clear heading into the late afternoon and evening.
Highs will be in the low- to mid-70s
Strong currents in Lake Ontario will create dangerous swimming conditions, so there’s a beach hazard warning until 9 p.m.
It will be fairly cool overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
It will be sunny Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid-70s Thursday, the low 80s Friday and Saturday, and the mid-80s on Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of rain each day.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.