Cooperative Extension to gardeners: treat rain barrels against mosquitoes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the wake of recent cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Jefferson County, Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering some advice.
The folks at CCE remind gardeners that their rain barrels should be kept free of mosquito infestation.
As with any source of standing water, such as bird baths, kiddy pools, and tires, rain barrels can be attractive to mosquitoes.
Cooperative Extension recommends treating rain barrels with a biological pesticide known as “mosquito dunks,” which are sold at hardware stores in cakes or granules.
They say not to use the product in natural bodies of water or in any aquatic container containing fish.
