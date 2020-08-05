Cuomo on tap to lead governors group

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in pushing the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Governors Association is meeting virtually Wednesday and the current chair, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, is expected to hand the reins to Cuomo, who has been serving as vice chair.
He is scheduled to deliver remarks at 2:30 p.m.
As head of the bipartisan group, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and the more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.
As perhaps the nation’s most recognizable governor, Cuomo’s elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.