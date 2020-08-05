4 die from COVID-19 in NY Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In early April, nearly 800 New Yorkers were dying from COVID-19 each day.
On Tuesday, that number was four.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the state’s most recent COVID-19 numbers Wednesday morning.
In all, 25,179 people in the state died from the illness.
There were 564 people in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday, 134 of them in intensive care. Of the ones in intensive care, 69 were on ventilators.
The state tested 72,668 people with positive results for .87 percent of them, or 636.
Those 636 cases bring the state’s total to 418,225.
