Fire union expects tough contract talks after Watertown mayor’s comments

"The fire department has had cuts. They cut our deputy chief position, they cut our public educator position, they didn't fill an empty position. It's misinformation and you could call it a flat out lie on the part of the mayor. I think it's absolutely ridiculous that he tied the closing of the pools and the playgrounds to the fact that we have a fire department. It's absolute hypocracy that the city is trying to put a department of the city to blame for the current woes. It's his job as mayor to make the budget and work with the budget, it's not the fire department's," said Daugherty.