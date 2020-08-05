JCC cuts costs for active duty military students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is cutting the costs for its active-duty military students.
JCC calls it the Military Sparks Voucher.
The new voucher covers more than $400 of student fees.
Fort Drum Director of Community Services Betsi Bentz says it applies to the fall semester which starts August 31.
"It's a way that we can thank our active duty service for what they do for our community, what they provide to us, what they do for us as American citizens. So, it's a way for the college to give back to them," she said.
The voucher is made possible from money raised by the Jefferson Community College Foundation.
