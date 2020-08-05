Lawsuit says Lowville teacher, church choir director sexually abused child

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court says a man, who was both a Lowville school teacher and church choir director, sexually abused a student from 1979 to 1981.
Lowville Academy and Central School District and Lowville United Methodist Church are among the organizations being sued for an undisclosed sum.
According to the lawsuit, A. Ronald Johnson had sexual contact with a student at Lowville High School and at the church.
The sexual abuse allegedly took place between 1979 and 1981, beginning when the student was approximately 15 years old.
The lawsuit says the school and church should have known Johnson was a danger to children before he sexually molested the student.
The legal action was taken under the New York Child Victim's Act, which extends the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases.
7 News has reached out to the school district and church for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from them or their lawyers.
