Leona Pignone Moselle, 87, formerly of Carthage

Leona was born on June 26, 1933 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Leo and Gladys (Wilson) Card. She attended the old schoolhouse near the squash hole on the road to Naumburg. She married Michael S. Pignone Sr. on June 3, 1950 at St. James Church in Carthage. Michael died on December 29, 1969. She later married David F. Moselle on November 20, 1993 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. David died on June 23, 2013.