CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leona Pignone Moselle, 87, formerly of Carthage and Lowville, died Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020 at the Linda Thomas Boarding Home in Great Bend where she has resided for seven years.
Leona was born on June 26, 1933 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Leo and Gladys (Wilson) Card. She attended the old schoolhouse near the squash hole on the road to Naumburg. She married Michael S. Pignone Sr. on June 3, 1950 at St. James Church in Carthage. Michael died on December 29, 1969. She later married David F. Moselle on November 20, 1993 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. David died on June 23, 2013.
Leona worked for the former Braman Manufacturing, Grants Department Store and for many years worked at Porter's Liquors, all in Carthage.
She is survived by one daughter: Cherie Pignone of Inlet, three sons: Michael S. Pignone of Beaver Falls, Ricky Pignone of Beartown and Paul Pignone of Beartown, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and one brother: Everett Card of Glenfield.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Leslie and Wesley Card and her daughter-in-law, Danyelle Pignone.
Graveside services will be held privately by the family in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg with Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.