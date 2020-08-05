Local author discusses newly released book, ‘The Orphan Collector’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Internationally known author Ellen Marie Wiseman, who happens to live right here in the north country, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about her newly released book, ‘The Orphan Collector.’
The historical novel is set in Philadelphia during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and it has many parallels to current events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and issues involving immigration and xenophobia.
The book has been chosen as Target’s Book Club Pick for August and is an Editor’s Choice in Historical Novel Society magazine.
