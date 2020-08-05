2 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were 2 new cases of coronavirus to report in the tri-county region Wednesday.
Lewis County announced its 48th confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The latest person to contract the virus is in isolation at home. That makes 3 people in isolation.
The other 45 cases have recovered.
There are now 65 people under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has administered 6,306 tests to 3,638 people. Of them, 6,253 tests were negative.
Results are pending for 5 tests.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Wednesday, meaning the total number of cases the pandemic began is now 259.
Six cases are described as active.
Officials said 3 people are hospitalized and 249 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 29,187 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson County Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 205 cases of coronavirus and performed 13,308 tests.
Three people are currently hospitalized, 24 are in mandatory isolation, 77 are in mandatory quarantine and another 642 are in precautionary quarantine.
