Oswego man challenges Senator Ritchie as a write-in candidate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Senator Patty Ritchie has run unopposed for reelection since 2014. But this year, an Oswego man says it's time for him to step up to the plate.
Ron Throop is an artist, writer and spends a lot of time in his garden. But he's ready to add something new to his to-do list.
"It's my time to give some service back to the community," he said.
Throop says he's challenging Ritchie as a write-in candidate. Ritchie has run unopposed since 2014.
Throop says he understands the challenge ahead.
"It's still going to be daunting. Is it a long-shot as a write-in campaign? Absolutely. But again, I've got to take the shot," he said.
Throop says he's a Democrat, but he didn't get on the Democratic line. He says with COVID-19, he didn't want to go door-to-door looking for signatures. But that isn't stopping him.
"I feel that the 48th District, there's a good 50 percent, maybe more, voters who feel disenfranchised when they don't have a candidate to choose during a very important election. The 2020 election is enormous," said Throop.
Chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee Jon Hall says he's happy that voters in the north country will have a choice when voting for state Senator.
"I'm happy to have somebody step forward to run against her even though it's a write-in campaign. He's from Oswego, but he wants to do something for his community. It's nice to give the voters a choice of a Democrat in the race for the 48th Senate seat," said Hall.
Throop says he is not asking for donations and, if elected, will donate his salary to a non-profit in the district.
"Right now I have a roof over my head during the pandemic, a car in the garage, food secure. A lot of people aren't so fortunate," he said.
7 News reached out to Ritchie’s office for comment, but did not hear back.
