River Hospital beginning to ease visitation restrictions

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital has changed its COVID-19 visitation rules. According to a press release Wednesday, the hospital will “be allowing one or two scheduled visitors per day to visit patients on the Acute/Sing Bed Unit, the Emergency Department, and in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit, by prior arrangement with nursing staff.”
The hospital had shut its doors to all-but-essential visitors on July 21st following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Proper hand hygiene and mask wearing will be enforced, and all visitors must be 18 or older.
There are other visitations rules, as well. You can find them at riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
