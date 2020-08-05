Rosemary Kingsley, 83, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rosemary Kingsley, 83, of Eastern Blvd., passed away August 4, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her family.
Mrs. Kingsley was born July 10, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Bernard and Blanche (O’Conner) Kelly. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1954. In 1955, she married Frederick J. Kingsley. Mr. Kingsley died May 19, 2015.
Mrs. Kinsley was employed with JC Penny’s in downtown Watertown, as a cafeteria assistant for the Watertown School System and with a chiropractor on Arsenal Street. Mostly she was a home maker, loving wife, and mother to her children. She enjoyed baking, especially making cookies for the long list of Doctors, Priests and friends that she would give them to at Holiday time. Mrs. Kingsley was an avid painter with oils and enjoyed china painting; also enjoying, drawing, crocheting, and knitting. She made many booties and hats for newborns at Samaritan Medical Center and lap blankets for nursing homes.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey (Gail), of Revere, MA, Bernard (Debra), Watertown, a daughter, Sharon (Harold) Savo, Watertown, a sister Sally Scanlon, two grandchildren, six great grandchildren , eight step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2-5 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10am at Our Lady of the Sacred Hart Church with Reverend Frank Natale, MSC, officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.