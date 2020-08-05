Rosemary Kingsley, 83, of Watertown

Mrs. Kinsley was employed with JC Penny’s in downtown Watertown, as a cafeteria assistant for the Watertown School System and with a chiropractor on Arsenal Street. Mostly she was a home maker, loving wife, and mother to her children. She enjoyed baking, especially making cookies for the long list of Doctors, Priests and friends that she would give them to at Holiday time. Mrs. Kingsley was an avid painter with oils and enjoyed china painting; also enjoying, drawing, crocheting, and knitting. She made many booties and hats for newborns at Samaritan Medical Center and lap blankets for nursing homes.