Virtual Theater Pick of the Week

The readers who have selected the plays are all well established in their fields. Rick Overton is a 45 year veteran of standup comedy, improvisation, television and film actor. He won an Emmy for his writing on HBO. Erin Woodward is a director, performer, and artist educator. She holds a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch, an MS in Teaching at Pace University, and an MA in Applied Theatre from CUNY SPS. Alexander Kanter is a director of Performance Management for Westminster Choir College of Rider University. He holds a B.A. in Russian language, literature, and culture from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in performing from SCAD. Suzanne Appel is the managing director of Vineyard Theatre, leading the strategy and operations of the Off-Broadway theatre company. Appel holds an MFA in Theater Management from Yale School of Drama, and a BA from Wesleyan University.