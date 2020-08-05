Virtual Theater Pick of the Week

Orange County Ten Minute Play Festival
About this Event
The Orange County International Ten-Minute Play Festival is in its fifth year showcasing staged readings of original short theatrical plays from around the world. 16 out of over 100 plays have been chosen. Each night will feature only 8 plays so be sure to purchase a ticket for each night to ensure access to both nights of unique readings and performances.
This year's theme DISCOVERY proves to be incredibly hopeful in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that gives this show the opportunity to go LIVE, virtually on Zoom, allowing for an international audience to support our international submissions.
The readers who have selected the plays are all well established in their fields. Rick Overton is a 45 year veteran of standup comedy, improvisation, television and film actor. He won an Emmy for his writing on HBO. Erin Woodward is a director, performer, and artist educator. She holds a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch, an MS in Teaching at Pace University, and an MA in Applied Theatre from CUNY SPS. Alexander Kanter is a director of Performance Management for Westminster Choir College of Rider University. He holds a B.A. in Russian language, literature, and culture from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in performing from SCAD. Suzanne Appel is the managing director of Vineyard Theatre, leading the strategy and operations of the Off-Broadway theatre company. Appel holds an MFA in Theater Management from Yale School of Drama, and a BA from Wesleyan University.
This program is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.This project is made possible with funds from the Orange County Arts Council’s Community Arts Grants program.