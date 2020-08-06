Church attendees at risk for COVID-19 exposure

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who attended services at a Canton church this past weekend could be at risk for coronavirus exposure.
Public Health officials in St. Lawrence County say congregants who attended services at the Christian Fellowship Center on Court Street between 10 a.m. an 11 a.m. on Sunday have a potential risk for exposure.
Officials say that anyone who was there should get tested for the virus, take their temperature twice a day for two weeks, and call their doctor if they develop symptoms.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, tell your provider that you may
Testing is available through St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, and Clifton-Fine Hospital.
