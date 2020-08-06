Deputies charge 2 with making meth

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Canton residents have been accused of making meth.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home on Churchill Street in the town of Canton Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they found about half a gram of methamphetamine and materials used to make it.
A resident of the home, 32 year old Scott Wright, and 28 year old Amber Gilmore of Canton were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned virtually in Morristown town court and released to appear in court at a later date.
Deputies were assisted by members of New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
