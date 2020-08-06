Eastern Equine Encephalitis tests pending for 3 more horses in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With 3 confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Jefferson County, health officials are hoping to attack mosquitoes that spread the virus from the air.
Three more horses have been tested for the deadly virus and officials are awaiting results.
Jefferson County Public Health officials say they are talking with New York state to get a permit to spray the grassland parts of the Perch Lake area where the first 3 cases were found.
Health officials say don't panic, but be cautious.
"We all in the whole county can have/play a role in reducing our mosquito population by dumping out standing water, that's where mosquitos are breeding. We just had a lot of rain so go on outside and make it a family project and dump out any standing water you see," said Faith Lustik, health planner.
