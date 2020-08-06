Ellen G. Miller, 82 of Pillar Point

PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ellen G. Miller, 82 of Florida and Pillar Point, Dexter passed away July 30th, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center following a brief illness.
Ellen was born July 13, 1938 in Watertown the daughter of Charles F. and Eleanor Brennan Gamble. Ellen graduated from St. Barnabas High School, New York City and later received a BSN nursing degree from Seton Hall University.
A marriage to Robert Miller ended in divorce.
Ellen worked as an Operating Room Nurse at St. Petersburg General Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Ellen lived in Seminole, Florida during the winter and Pillar Point, Dexter in the summer.
Ellen loved spending time at the lake boating and fishing and watching the sunsets.
Ellen is survived by sons Timothy and Edward Miller of Seminole, Florida, her twin sister Ann and Stan Wright of Pittsford, NY, grandson Tyler Miller of Seminole, Florida. Nieces are Lynne Bradley, Janet Wright and Karen Shannon. Great nieces and a great nephew include Sean, Lauren, Jenny, Dillon and Bridget.
Ellen will be cremated as per her request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
