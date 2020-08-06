Former Lowville teacher denies he sexually abused student 40 years ago, second alleged victim added to lawsuit

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former Lowville school teacher is denying allegations that he sexually abused a student 40 years ago.
7 News reported Wednesday that a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court claims A. Ronald Johnson assaulted a student at Lowville High School and at Lowville United Methodist Church, where he was a choir director.
The sexual abuse allegedly took place between 1979 and 1981, beginning when the student was approximately 15 years old.
On Thursday, 7 News spoke with Johnson, who's 75 years old and living in Cooperstown.
He said it was the first time he had heard about the lawsuit and denied the allegations.
"I find that ridiculous," he said. "I'm in a state of shock."
Johnson is not a defendant in the lawsuit, but Lowville Academy and Central School District and Lowville United Methodist Church are among the organizations being sued for an undisclosed sum.
Lowville Academy and Central School Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said, "The district hasn't been served papers yet on this issue so we have made our legal counsel aware of the situation, but at this time I have no further comment."
7 News reached out again to officials affiliated with the church, but did not hear back.
In another development, lawyers for the alleged victim heard from another person claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Johnson at the school in the 1970s.
Attorney Jason Frament said the second alleged victim will be added to the lawsuit. That person contacted the lawyer after seeing our report on Wednesday.
