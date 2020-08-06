Gray: local governments face ’perfect fiscal storm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says local governments are facing a "perfect fiscal storm."
Gray sent out a news release Thursday asking congressional leaders to help the county.
He says without federal aid the county wont be able to provide essential services, including services like testing and contact tracing that help control the pandemic.
Gray says if they don't get aid to include in the upcoming budget, the county will likely have to make serious cuts and permanent layoffs.
"We can't sustain the cosst. We can't sustain this lost revenue and continue to provide the level of services that people expect in the community," he said.
Gray says the county will use its fund balance, but that can only last for so long and the county needs financial footing.
