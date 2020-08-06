History markers honor Depauville suffragettes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It took some digging, but in the end, two history markers stand to recognize 6 Depauville women.
It's all thanks to Karen Lago, former director of Depauville Free Library.
They wrote the first women's suffrage petition in New York state and one of the first known petitions for a woman's right to vote in U.S. history.
“You have to read the text to appreciate the feistiness of these women. It was their right that had been ungenerously held from them and they wanted it back,” said Lago.
Now you can read it at the site just north of Depauville.
The marker along Route 12 is one of 250 planned roadside markers memorializing women's suffrage sites. It's part of what's called the National Votes for Women Trail. It's the only one in the north country.
"Depauville's on the map for this. So we're right up there with Seneca Falls when it comes to sites where women's suffrage was pushed forward," said Lago.
Though Lago retired in March, she continued her fight to obtain recognition for the women and she didn't stop until she saw it through.
"I heard about it in '95 when I started my library career, and getting the marker approved by the Votes for Women Trail, it kind of bookends my career," said Lago.
A big moment in history that began right in Depauville.
