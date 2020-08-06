Injured Parishville firefighter welcomed home

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A homecoming for an injured firefighter drew first responders from all across St. Lawrence County Wednesday.
"Last time I saw lights and sirens it was a bad thing," Nick Jerome said.
It was an emergency then but on Wednesday in Parishville, lights and sirens symbolized celebration.
"For Nick to be welcomed back into the community and show him how important he is," fire commissioner and dive captain David Taylor said.
Jerome, a volunteer firefighter and EMT, was in an accident.
It was a late July crash while he was responding to an emergency call that put Jerome in the hospital, where he spent nearly three weeks being treated for his injuries.
"He received broken ribs, a really bad broken pelvis, clavicle, pierced lung," Taylor said.
But the pain didn't seem to show on his face Wednesday. Instead, he smiled.
“Glad just to be home where it’s comfortable,” Jerome said. “And it won’t take too long for me to get back to doing what I’m doing, working with all of these people who came out to help and show their support.”
He's known as Tiny -- a play on his size -- but the love for him is clearly anything but small.
First responders from all over St. Lawrence County – from Potsdam to Waddington – lined the street to Jerome's house to welcome him home.
"Not often it's your call, but I'd rather help people than myself," Jerome said.
"He's just one of them kids that gives a lot to the community and the community can't wait for him to get back to it," Taylor said.
But he won’t be back on the job just yet. Jerome will spend the next few months recovering, with the support of many cheering him on.
