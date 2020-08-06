Jacob H. Bartman, 71 of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jacob H. Bartman, age 71 of Ogdensburg will be held at 3:00pm on Monday (August 17th) at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel with Deacon David Demerse officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00-3:00pm at the Mausoleum. Jay passed away on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Surviving are his children Tamie Karagiannis & her husband Angelo of Mechanicsburg, PA; Lawrie Madden & her husband Chris of Pittsburgh, PA and Paul Bartman of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Nicholas, Jimmy & Jacob Karagiannis and Dylan & Brooke Madden all of Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law Robert Halpin of Ogdensburg; a niece Shauna Amo; nephews Eric, Gabe & Andrew Halpin all of Ogdensburg.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary Bartman and a sister Sandra Halpin.
Jay was born on March 9, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late J. Horace & Hilda (Rivet) Bartman. Prior marriages to Kathleen Heller and Linda Rheome ended, and he later married Mary Premo on August 10, 1991.
During his career he owned and operated the Penthouse Lounge, worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for 37 years as a therapy aid, grounds keeper and later in the transportation department. He also owned and operated Bartman’s Taxi, worked at the St. Lawrence golf course and drove ambulette for Fox & Murray Funeral home during his career.
Jay enjoyed socializing with friends, spending time with his children and his pet dogs. Memorial contributions can be made to the local SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
