Leo H. Bond, 79, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leo H. Bond, 79, of 5 Eastview Heights, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. At his request, there were no services. Family and friends gathered at his home for a Celebration of Life on Monday, August 3. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Leo was born on October 9, 1940 in Norfolk, NY, the son of Hubert and Marion Bond. Leo married Yvonne LaPlant on September 21, 1963 in Brentwood, NY. Leo retired from Niagara Mohawk after 27 years as a lineman and was a long time member of the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk, NY. You could always find Leo puttering around the garage or volunteering for his church. Leo would help out anyone in need, never asking for anything in return. He had a smile that would light up the room and his wife, Yvonne was the love of his life. Leo and Yvonne enjoyed traveling cross country in their motor home. He was an incredible man who touched the lives of anyone who knew him. Leo will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature and quick wit. Leo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Yvonne; his son, Leo and (Tammie) Bond from Peoria, AZ; his daughter, Michele and (Stuart) Lawrence of Canton, NY; his sisters; Inez Shorette from Raymondville, NY; Jan and (Rick) Jesmer of Ellentown, FL. Leo is survived by four granddaughters, Kaitlyn and (David) Smith of Colonie, NY; Bailey, Ashley and Crystal Bond of Peoria, AZ. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Church of the Visitation, PO Box 637, Norfolk, NY 13667. Fond memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.