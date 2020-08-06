Man allegedly tries to smuggle cash into Canada

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cornwall Island man is accused of trying to smuggle more than a quarter million dollars in cash into Canada.
Federal prosecutors say 25 year old Jade Martin was driving from the U.S. into Canada at the Massena border on Tuesday with $256,910 in U.S. currency hidden in two boxes in his car.
Federal law requires a person to report when they’re transporting more than $10,000 out of the country.
U.S. Department of Justice officials say Martin appeared in federal court in Plattsburgh Thursday.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and three years’ post-release supervision.
He may also be required to forfeit any property involved in the offense.
