Man allegedly tries to smuggle cash into Canada
Department of Justice (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | August 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 11:54 AM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cornwall Island man is accused of trying to smuggle more than a quarter million dollars in cash into Canada.

Federal prosecutors say 25 year old Jade Martin was driving from the U.S. into Canada at the Massena border on Tuesday with $256,910 in U.S. currency hidden in two boxes in his car.

Federal law requires a person to report when they’re transporting more than $10,000 out of the country.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say Martin appeared in federal court in Plattsburgh Thursday.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and three years’ post-release supervision.

He may also be required to forfeit any property involved in the offense.

