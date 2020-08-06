Margaret J. Howard, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret J. Howard, 85, of N. Meadow Street, passed away August 5, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her family.
Mrs. Howard was born December 26, 1934, in Mt. Morris, NY, daughter of Samuel and Rose Mary (Scorsone) D’Agostino. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1952 and received her nursing degree from Jefferson Community College. Mrs. Howard was a nurse at the House of the Good Samaritan and Madonna Home for several years.
On January 8, 1955, she married Franklin C. Howard at St. Patrick’s Church. Mr. Howard died on July 7, 2015.
Mrs. Howard was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a volunteer at the Mt. Carmel Feast. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are two sons, Franklin II (Nicole), Seneca Falls, NY, David (Kathleen), Poughkeepsie, NY, Rose Mary Scudera, Punta Gorda, FL, Diane Spencer, Port Charlotte, FL, Cheryl Hanson (Richard), Pittsford, NY, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Two sons-in-law, Carmen Scudera, Craig Spencer, and a brother Joseph D’Agostino, all died before her.
The family will gather privately, there will be no public services. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
