More marketing planned for old Watertown call center building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A prime piece of Watertown property will get marketed more.
The part of the former Concentrix call center on Arsenal Street that won’t be used by the YMCA’s Community and Aquatic Center will be marketed by Cushman & Wakefield Pyramid Brokerage Company.
The property is owned by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
Two groups have expressed interest in the property - Jefferson County's employment center, called The WorkPlace, and Jefferson Community College.
Both of these groups can avoid paying an extra commission to the brokerage company if they buy the property within the next 60 days.
