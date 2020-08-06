New COVID-19 cases: 12 in Jefferson County, 1 in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That’s the highest single-day number since the pandemic began.
This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date to 217.
Since the pandemic began, the county has performed 13,465 tests.
Three people are currently hospitalized, 29 are in mandatory isolation, 82 are in mandatory quarantine and another 626 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Thursday, meaning the total number of cases the pandemic began is now 260.
Seven cases are described as active.
Officials said 2 people are hospitalized and 249 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 29,369 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
