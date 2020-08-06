New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre, who is named in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James to dissolve the organization. (Source: MGN)
By Associated Press | August 6, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 12:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for personal benefit.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, which is a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York.

She accuses its top leaders of using NRA funds for lavish personal trips, contracts for associates, and other questionable expenditures.

A message was sent to the NRA’s legal team seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.