3rd Potsdam larceny suspect arrested

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The last of three men accused of pushing a shopping cart full of nearly $1,500 in electronics out of the Potsdam Walmart in December has been arrested.
State police say 20 year old Kevin Ernest of Glen Cove, N.Y turned himself in Wednesday. An 18 year old from Bronx. N.Y. and 19 year old Aboubacar Camara of Manhattan were arrested in February.
Troopers say the three allegedly walked out of the store with a shopping cart containing four Roku television devices and eight 32-inch Phillips televisions.
The Roku devices are valued at $118 each and the TVs at $128 each.
All three men were each charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Ernest was arraigned in Morristown town court and was released to appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
SUNY Canton University Police assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.