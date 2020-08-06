Sadie “Lucille” Shettleton, 77, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sadie “Lucille” Shettleton, 77, of 339 South Washington Street died peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Lucille was born on July 22, 1943 in Carthage, NY to the late William Jackson & Sadie (Lawrence) Hamblin. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School.
She was a Bank Teller for Community Bank, N.A. for the Carthage Branch, and the Redwood National Branch of Watertown. New York State Magistrate in 2004, she then went on to serve as S. Lucille Shettleton, Judge of the Village of Carthage until her death.
Lucille married David Austin Shettleton on January 11, 1963 in Watertown, NY. Mr. Shettleton died on June 28, 1999. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Vary, Melissa Shettleton, Ethan (Michele) Shettleton, Stuart Shettleton, and Eben (Rosemarie) Shettleton, all of Carthage; her brother, John Hamblin, Natural Bridge.
She is predeceased by many siblings Norma Murrock, Wilma Hutchins, Thomas Hamblin, and Lawrence Hamblin and Betsy Hamblin.
She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen, where she wore many hats and served on the Altar and Rosary Society, Pastoral Council, Finance Council and the Cemetery Association.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Donations in her memory can be made to the St. James Catholic Church, 327 West Street Carthage, NY 13619.
Calling Hours will be held privately by the family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00pm in the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Burial will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
