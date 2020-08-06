St. Lawrence Centre mall reopens ... slowly

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena’s St. Lawrence Centre mall is opening for business after being closed for four months.
Under New York's reopening plan, it could have opened a few weeks ago but was still waiting for new air filters the state requires.
Now that they’ve arrived, you can shop at Maurice’s or get your hair done at Melissa’s.
JC Penney and Olympia Sports already opened in June because they have outside entrances.
“I think people were cooped up for so long,” mall manager Erica Leonard said. “As soon as they were able to even just do curbside pickup, people were there waiting to pick up orders. We’re so excited to have people back in the mall. It’s very -- it’s refreshing to be around people again.”
A number of stores were still closed at the mall Wednesday.
A phased reopening is planned over the next couple weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.