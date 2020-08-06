State officials say they’re looking at ways to reopen gyms safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you miss going to the gym to stay in shape, you’ll likely have to wait a bit longer.
“We know gyms are highly problematic” for the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
“These have been the nationally identified sources of increased infections,” he said.
A number of gyms and fitness centers across the state have filed a lawsuit demanding the state allow them to open.
State officials say health experts nationwide have identified gyms as high-risk activities.
They say other states have allowed gyms to open only to close them again because of clusters of infections.
Officials say they’re looking at ways to minimize the risk.
