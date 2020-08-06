Sunny, 75 & pleasant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a bit cooler and less humid than many of our days lately.
Temperatures started mostly in the 50s and will climb to around 75 under sunny skies.
Skies will be clear overnight and lows will again be in the 50s.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a small risk of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80.
It will be sunny on Sunday and Monday. It will be 80 on Sunday and 85 on Monday.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the 80s both days.
