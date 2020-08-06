Team loyalist give Vikings his all -- including a bathroom sink

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael Schepis is a special education teacher at Indian River who has a side business called Mike and Mike's Rustic Carpentry.
Tommy Kramer is a former NFL quarterback who played the bulk of his career for the Minnesota Vikings from 1977 to 1989.
What do these two have in common? For one thing, Schepis is a big Vikings fan.
He is such a big fan that he did something to his basement bathroom to honor his favorite team.
He made a Vikings-themed vanity
The Vikings-themed bathroom garnered much attention when he posted it on the internet.
That's where Kramer comes in.
Schepis packed a vehicle with another Vikings-themed vanity and drove to Minnesota with a friend.
For Schepis, it was worth the effort.
Oh, by the way, Kramer requested one more item: a Green Bay Packers-themed urinal for his man cave bathroom.
Football rivalries never die.
