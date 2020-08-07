Chris L. “Finley” Dobson, 61, of Watertown

Chris loved to go camping, sit by the camp fires, listen to country music and do recreational activities with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and had beautiful gardens and flowers around her home which she was so proud of. Chris loved her cats and dogs, mini vacations, going to the beach, and traveling to Georgia to visit her girls. She loved being a mom and spending time with her daughters. She was very involved with all their school activities growing up, including being a soccer coach, cheer coach and chaperone on many field trips. She was the best mom ever.