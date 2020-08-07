Chris L. “Finley” Dobson, 61, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chris L. “Finley” Dobson, 61, of 25595 County Rt. 160, Watertown, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at her home, where she was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was born on May 15, 1959 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harold and Martha (Gould) Finley. Chris graduated from Watertown High School in 1977. Following high school she graduated from N. Country Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.
Chris went on to have a successful life long career as a truck driver. She worked for various companies in and around the Watertown area for many years. She married Randy Dobson on October 15, 2015 at Maggie’s on The River. Randy is also a truck driver and currently works for Salenger’s Truck Co. out of Syracuse.
Chris loved to go camping, sit by the camp fires, listen to country music and do recreational activities with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and had beautiful gardens and flowers around her home which she was so proud of. Chris loved her cats and dogs, mini vacations, going to the beach, and traveling to Georgia to visit her girls. She loved being a mom and spending time with her daughters. She was very involved with all their school activities growing up, including being a soccer coach, cheer coach and chaperone on many field trips. She was the best mom ever.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Randy Dobson, Watertown, her two loving daughters, Cassandra Weed, Watertown and Kadie Weed, Savannah, GA, her sister and best friend, Lorraine Eshelman, Watertown, a brother and sister in law, David and Janet Finley, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother in law, Darin Eshelman, a brother Wayne Finley passed in 1963 and a sister Jayne Hughes who passed in 1998.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Chris’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the family home 25595 County Rt. 160, Watertown on Saturday, August 15th from Noon to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
