Church discourages singing to prevent spread of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you go to church, you know that singing hymns is an important part of the service.
But Rev. Jane Wagner, the interim pastor at Emmanuel Congregational in Watertown, says her church was discouraged by its denomination from singing during worship.
According to New York state guidelines, a 12-foot mandate is in place for singing at church, but Wagner doesn’t believe that’s far enough because COVID-19 particles can spread further when singing.
"The real problem is that it not only goes farther than if you are talking, but it spreads more and the people around you are also breathing in deeply to get their air so they can sing the next phrase," said Rev. Wagner.
Wagner said she feels it’s important for worshipers to be as safe as possible while still attending services.
