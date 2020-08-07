Corrections officers discover drugs in local prisons, union says

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Corrections officers intercepted synthetic marijuana and suboxone in inmate packages mailed to Gouverneur and Watertown correctional facilities this week.
That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the union that represents the officers.
On Saturday, an officer processing packages at Watertown noticed five boxes of cigars had been tampered with. The officer inspected the boxes and found a green leafy substance inside all 25 cigars.
The substance tested positive for synthetic marijuana. The drugs weighed three ounces and were mailed from Brooklyn
On the same day, an officer processing boxes of oatmeal pies at Gouverneur discovered the individual packages inside the boxes had been tampered with.
The union says he opened the packages and discovered 29 cellophane bundles, eight bundles containing synthetic marijuana and the rest with suboxone strips. The drugs were mailed from Long Island.
NYSCOPBA officials say officers on routine rounds at Gouverneur also discovered inmates with amphetamines and synthetic marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.