Couple escapes Norfolk mobile home fire

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - An elderly couple escaped a fire Thursday night that destroyed their Norfolk home.
Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said the mobile home at 128 River Road was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
It took about half an hour to bring the fire under control.
The Red Cross found lodging for the couple and is providing them with other aid.
The fire started in the kitchen area. The cause is under investigation.
Besides the Norfolk Fire Department, firefighters from Norwood and Louisville also responded.
