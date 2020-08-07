Frank E. Richards, 66, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank E. Richards 66, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
The calling hours will be be held Tuesday August 11th, 20202 from 1pm-3pm at the Garner Funeral home. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 3:30 pm.
Frank is survived by his sister Judy Fox, his children Kristopher Richard & his companion Kevin French of Norwood NY, Zachary Richards & his companion Jon Jones of Milton Florida, Frank Richards of Vermont. Candice Bray & her fiance Scott Briggs of Russell NY. Also survived by his ten grandchildren Nathaniel, Trinitee and Braycen French. Celsea, Hunter, Kaylup LaPage and Lyndon, Brennnon, Logan and Gracie Briggs. And unborn great grandchild Baby Nezezon that will be born in September.
Frank was predeceased by his 2 sisters Marie (Richards) Wells, Martha Richards and a brother Gordon Richards.
Frank was born on February 12th 1954 in Potsdam NY, a son of late Frank & Irene(Bullock) Richards.
Frank used to work for Aramark at Clarkson University of Potsdam, NY.
Frank enjoyed socializing with friends and spending time with family, children and his grandchildren. He loved to laugh and joke with everyone. He had many passions, he enjoyed being a mechanic and working on cars. He also collected junk vehicles for his junk yard in West Stockholm, he always had parts for other people in needs. Frank was an avid derby man, won many trophies and was so proud of himself. He also enjoyed mud bogging.
In lieu of flowers you can make donation to the Garner Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of Life for Frank at the home of his son’s Kristopher and Kevin after the funeral. Due to the covid 19 the funeral home and the family are asking to please wear a mask. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com.
