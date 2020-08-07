JRC Foundation to hold golf ‘un-tournament’ fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament is the JRC Foundation’s biggest fundraiser and this year the plan is to hold it safely.
Foundation director Michelle Carpenter explains in the video that this year the organization is holding the Sue Day Memorial Golf “Un-tournament.”
People can register anytime until September 10 and golf on any course through September 11.
Then, just send in your score.
It costs $100 to register a team.
You can call 315-836-1363 to register or visit thearcjslc.org.
You can also visit Facebook.com/JRCFoundationInc.
