Lowville woman faces assault charge after allegedly pushing elderly man

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A worker at a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities faces assault and other charges.
State police arrested 63 year old Deborah Cannan of Lowville.
She's an Individualized Residential Alternative worker at a CNY Developmental Disabilities Residential facility at 5331 Dayan Street in the village, police said.
On July 13, troopers said Cannan pushed an elderly resident during an argument, causing the man to fall into a bookcase.
The alleged victim suffered internal injuries and was taken to Lewis County General Hospital.
On Friday, police charged Cannan with second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent physical/disabled person and third-degree assault.
She was issued a ticket to appear in Lowville Village Court on August 25.
