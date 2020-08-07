Mel’s Sports History: the Powell family legacy

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Powell name is synonymous with the sport of lacrosse, especially at Syracuse University.
In the case of Ryan Powell, he followed older brother Casey to Syracuse from Carthage back in 1996. Younger brother Michael would follow soon after.
In this sports history lesson, we take a look back at the day in the fall of 1995 when Ryan Powell signed a letter of intent to attend Syracuse.
Little did he know he would become a four-time All-America for the orange and have a pro career after that.
