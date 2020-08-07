Mostly sunny & close to 80

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a hint of fall in the air Friday morning.
Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s to start the day. It will feel more humid as those temperatures climb into the upper 70s by afternoon.
Skies will be mostly sunny.
It won’t be as cool overnight as it’s been the last couple of days. Lows will be in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and around 80. There’s a very small risk of afternoon showers both days.
Monday will be sunny and 85.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It will be sunny and in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.
