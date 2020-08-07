No new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, meaning the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date remains at 217.
Three people are currently hospitalized, 29 are in mandatory isolation, 78 are in mandatory quarantine and another 618 are in precautionary quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has performed 13,678 tests.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County also reported no new cases Friday; the total number of cases the pandemic began remains at 260.
Seven cases are described as active.
Officials said 2 people are hospitalized and 249 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 29,623 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
