Schools can reopen, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - All New York schools are clear to reopen.
“All school districts can open in the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Friday. “Every region is below the threshold that we have established.”
In July, the governor said schools can open if the region they’re in has a coronavirus infection rate below 5 percent.
Since then, the statewide rate has hovered around 1 percent. The north country’s rate has consistently been about half that.
The governor said officials will watch the infection rates between now and when schools open. If it spikes, he said, schools will not open.
The governor said he’s directing districts to post on their websites by next week their plans for remote learning, virus testing, and contract tracing.
“These three areas are the highly questioned areas in almost all school districts,” he said.
He also directed schools to hold online sessions with parents and teachers to address the concerns of both groups. Most district are required to have three sessions between now and August 21.
Of the 749 districts in the state, 127 have not submitted their reopening plans to the Department of Health.
The DOH will review the plans that have been submitted over the weekend and will notify districts if their plans are incomplete or deficient.
Schools have been closed since March, when infection rates were beginning to spike in many areas across the state.
Districts were forced to scramble to decide how to teach students remotely and also how to provide the nutrition and counseling services many students rely on schools for.
Many north country students were hampered by a general lack of affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
