Stefanik to Trump: reverse decision to reimpose tariffs on Canadian aluminum

“This is an unfortunate act of self harm by the U.S., as past tariffs against Canada have been. The U.S. and Canada make things together and this directly increases costs to many of our manufacturers with cross border supply chains that include aluminum goods. Just weeks ago, on July 1st, we implemented the new USMCA agreement as a celebration of the enormous importance of the U.S.-Canada economic partnership, and now we are already forgetting the special nature of that partnership. Hopefully, this will be short term in nature and will be reconsidered and reversed quickly.”